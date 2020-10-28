Wolves sign Fitzgerald, Markison

The Chicago Wolves have signed defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald and forward Colin Markison to American Hockey League contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Both Fitzgerald and Markison spent the 2019-20 season with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, skating for new Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Fitzgerald appeared in 25 games with Charlotte last season, collecting two goals and three assists while posting a plus-7 rating.

In 137 career AHL contests over three pro seasons with Charlotte and San Jose, Fitzgerald has totaled 13 goals and 25 assists for 38 points.

Markison tallied three goals and six assists in 40 games with the Checkers in 2019-20, his fifth pro season.

He has appeared in 248 regular-season games in the AHL with Charlotte, Texas and Bridgeport, compiling 24 goals and 57 assists for 81 points. Markison also has five points in 25 postseason games, including a trip to the Calder Cup Finals with the Stars in 2018.