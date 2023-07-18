Wolves sign five to deals

The Chicago Wolves have signed forward Isaac Ratcliffe; defensemen Owen Headrick, Austin Strand and Mitchell Vande Sompel; and goaltender Keith Kinkaid to American Hockey League contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Ratcliffe played in 47 AHL games between Lehigh Valley and Milwaukee in 2022-23, totaling six goals and 14 assists for 20 points. He added three goals and an assist in 10 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Admirals.

In 183 AHL contests over four pro seasons, Ratcliffe has recorded 26 goals and 46 assists for 72 points.

A second-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2017 NHL Draft, Ratcliffe has one goal and three assists in 10 career games with the Flyers.

Headrick recorded 15 goals and 39 assists in 61 games with Idaho (ECHL) last season, leading all league defensemen in scoring. He also made one appearance with the AHL’s Texas Stars.

Headrick made his AHL debut with the Syracuse Crunch in 2021-22, skating in three games.

Strand played 55 AHL games with San Diego and Rochester in 2022-23, totaling two goals and seven assists. He played two postseason games with the Amerks as well.

Strand has skated in 190 AHL games with San Diego, Rochester and Ontario over five pro seasons, registering 21 goals and 33 assists. He has also played 26 games in the NHL with Los Angeles and Anaheim, picking up three assists.

Vande Sompel spent the 2022-23 season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, posting five goals and 15 assists for 20 points. He also recorded three assists in seven Calder Cup Playoff games.

A third-round pick by the New York Islanders in the 2015 NHL Draft, Vande Sompel has tallied 24 goals and 79 assists for 103 points in 251 career AHL games with Colorado and Bridgeport. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2018.

Kinkaid made 27 appearances in the AHL with Providence and Colorado last season, going 12-10-4 with a 2.92 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and one shutout. He also played two games in the NHL, one with Boston and one with Colorado.

Entering his 13th pro season, Kinkaid has appeared in 226 games in the AHL with Providence, Colorado, Hartford, Laval, Charlotte and Albany, posting a record of 108-84-27 with a 2.72 GAA, a .907 save percentage and 13 shutouts.

In 169 NHL outings with Colorado, Boston, the N.Y. Rangers, Montreal and New Jersey, Kinkaid has a record of 70-58-21 with a 2.91 GAA, a .905 save percentage and eight shutouts.