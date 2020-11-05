Wolves sign Hickey to AHL contract

The Chicago Wolves have signed defenseman Brandon Hickey to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Hickey, 24, has spent the last two seasons with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, totaling two goals and nine assists in 61 games. He notched two points (1g, 1a) in 23 games in 2019-20.

Hickey was originally a third-round pick by Calgary in the 2014 NHL Draft. His rights were acquired by Arizona in 2017 and by Buffalo in 2018 before he turned pro following four seasons at Boston University.