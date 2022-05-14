Wolves smother IceHogs in Game 2

Chicago took a commanding 2-0 lead in their Central Division semifinal series with a 4-1 win over Rockford on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

The IceHogs will be looking to avoid elimination when they host Game 3 on Sunday evening.

Coming off a 6-2 win in Thursday’s series opener, the Wolves outshot their guests 20-1 in the first period of Game 2 and got goals from Josh Leivo and C.J. Smith to take a 2-0 lead.

Max Lajoie upped the lead to 3-0 with a goal at 11:51 of the second period, and Vasili Ponomarev, Carolina’s second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, scored his first pro playoff goal to secure the win with 6:06 left in the third.

Alec Regula scored for Rockford, who were held to just 16 shots for the game. Arvid Soderblom (2-2) stopped 45 shots, his eighth game this year with 40 or more saves.

Alex Lyon (2-0) made 15 saves for the Wolves.

Central Division Semifinals – Series “L” (best-of-5)

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C4-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 – Thu., May 12 – CHICAGO 6, Rockford 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 14 – CHICAGO 4, Rockford 1

Game 3 – Sun., May 15 – Chicago at Rockford, 5:00

*Game 4 – Tue., May 17 – Chicago at Rockford, 8:00

*Game 5 – Thu., May 19 – Rockford at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern