Wranglers clinch spot in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Calgary Wranglers clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night.

The Wranglers were idle, but secured a trip to the postseason thanks to Tucson’s 7-3 victory over San Diego.

Calgary will be looking to improve on its 2023 playoff performance, when they fell to Coachella Valley, three games to two, in the Pacific Division finals.

The Wranglers will be one of seven teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Pacific; the first-place team will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.