Wranglers first team to punch 2023 playoff ticket

The Calgary Wranglers became the first team to clinch a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night with a 2-0 victory over the Ontario Reign.

Dustin Wolf made 34 saves in Friday’s win for Calgary. The second-year pro leads the AHL in wins (34), shutouts (five) and save percentage (.929).

This marks the second year in a row that the Calgary Flames’ top development affiliate is the first team to secure a postseason spot. Last year’s Stockton Heat advanced all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

At 41-15-3-0 (85 points), the Wranglers sit atop the Pacific Division, where seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The division champion will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.