News

Wranglers first team to punch 2023 playoff ticket

by AHL PR

The Calgary Wranglers became the first team to clinch a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night with a 2-0 victory over the Ontario Reign.

Dustin Wolf made 34 saves in Friday’s win for Calgary. The second-year pro leads the AHL in wins (34), shutouts (five) and save percentage (.929).

This marks the second year in a row that the Calgary Flames’ top development affiliate is the first team to secure a postseason spot. Last year’s Stockton Heat advanced all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

At 41-15-3-0 (85 points), the Wranglers sit atop the Pacific Division, where seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The division champion will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.

Related Posts

Wranglers’ Pettersen suspended for one game
Wranglers’ Zary making his mark
Wranglers’ Gilbert, Canucks’ Kannok Leipert suspended
Pelletier ‘trying to be a sponge’ as he awaits NHL debut