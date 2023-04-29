Wranglers go up 2-0 with another OT win

Matthew Phillips scored on a power play 7:49 into overtime to give Calgary a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Abbotsford and a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five Pacific Division semifinal series on Friday night.

The series now heads to Abbotsford for the final three games beginning Wednesday evening.

The Canucks, who were 28-0-1-1 in the regular season when leading after two periods, carried a 3-1 lead into the final frame but Ben Jones and Dryden Hunt quickly pulled the Wranglers even.

Nick DeSimone finished with three assists for Calgary, and Dustin Wolf (2-0) turned aside 24 shots.

Arshdeep Bains scored two shorthanded goals on the same minor penalty for Abbotsford late in the first period.

Arturs Silovs (1-1) finished with 38 saves in the loss.

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P1-Calgary Wranglers vs. P4-Abbotsford Canucks

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 26 – CALGARY 3, Abbotsford 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 28 – CALGARY 4, Abbotsford 3 (OT)

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – Calgary at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – Calgary at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 7 – Calgary at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

