Wranglers secure Kilpatrick Trophy as regular-season champions

The Calgary Wranglers have secured the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s overall regular-season champions for the 2022-23 season.

It is the first Kilpatrick Trophy ever for a Calgary Flames AHL affiliate. The Wranglers clinched first place overall, as well as the Pacific Division title, with a 3-2 victory at Abbotsford in their regular-season finale on Saturday night. They will have home-ice advantage throughout their run in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Guided by head coach Mitch Love, Calgary went 51-17-3-1 and posted a .736 points percentage, the ninth-best record in league history. After losing five of their first seven games of the season, the Wranglers played at a .785 clip (49-12-3-1) the rest of the way.

The Kilpatrick Trophy was instituted in 1997 and is named in honor of AHL Hall of Famer Macgregor Kilpatrick.