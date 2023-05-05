Wranglers rustle up a series clincher

Adam Klapka scored the go-ahead goal with 7:19 to go in regulation to lift Calgary to a series-clinching 3-2 win over Abbotsford in Game 4 of their Pacific Division semifinal series on Friday night.

The Wranglers won the series, three games to one, with all four games being decided by a single goal. Calgary moves on to face Coachella Valley in a division final pitting the top two teams in the AHL from the regular season.

Calgary trailed by a goal heading into the third period before Ilya Solovyov tied the game at 2-2 off a faceoff win with 11:31 to play.

Just over four minutes later, Jakob Pelletier forced a turnover behind the Canucks net and sent the puck in front to Klapka, who got it past Spencer Martin for the eventual game-winning goal.

Dustin Wolf (3-1) made 23 saves for the Wranglers, who handed Abbotsford its first regulation loss all season when leading after 40 minutes.

Nils Höglander and Tristen Nielsen scored for the Canucks, while Martin (2-2) finished with 21 saves.

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P1-Calgary Wranglers vs. P4-Abbotsford Canucks

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 26 – CALGARY 3, Abbotsford 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 28 – CALGARY 4, Abbotsford 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Calgary 2 | Recap

Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – Calgary 3, ABBOTSFORD 2

