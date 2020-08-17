Wroblewski named new head coach of Reign

The Los Angeles Kings have agreed to terms on a contract with John Wroblewski to become head coach for the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League.

Wroblewski, 39, joins the Reign following four seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, where he coached the U-17 national team (2017-18 and 2019-20) and the U-18 national team (2016-17 and 2018-19). Competing in the United States Hockey League as well as against collegiate and international opponents, Wroblewski guided the U-17 club to the USHL’s conference finals in 2018 and finished among the top three in all 12 international tournaments entered. His teams earned gold at the IIHF U-18 World Championship in 2017, and bronze at the 2019 event.

“John has a proven background in working with young players and helping them develop their game,” said Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake. “He’s a strong leader who communicates well and he’ll play an important role for our organization.”

Wroblewski served as head coach of the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms in 2015-16 and was an assistant coach for the AHL’s Rochester Americans from 2013-15. Prior to that, he was head coach of Gwinnett (ECHL) for two seasons and was co-recipient of the league’s Coach of the Year award in 2011-12. He was an assistant at ECHL Wheeling in 2010-11.

A native of Neenah, Wis., Wroblewski was a full-time assistant coach with the USNTDP from 2008 to 2010. He was also a member of the program as a player from 1997-99, and played four seasons at the University of Notre Dame and four seasons professionally in the ECHL.

Wroblewski replaces Mike Stothers, who had coached the Kings’ AHL affiliates in Manchester and Ontario since 2014.