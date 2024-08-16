Yorke named GM of Wolves

The Carolina Hurricanes have promoted Darren Yorke to associate general manager, and he will serve as the general manager of Carolina’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

Yorke is entering his 16th season with the Hurricanes, first joining the organization as a video scout in 2009. He has been assistant GM since 2021.

A native of Milton, Ont., Yorke will continue to be involved in all player personnel decisions, as well as overseeing amateur scouting, player development, and the team’s draft. As the GM of the Chicago Wolves, he will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day hockey operations of Carolina’s AHL affiliate.