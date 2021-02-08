Zegras named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Trevor Zegras has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 7, 2021.

Zegras began his pro career by tallying two goals and three assists in two weekend games as the Gulls opened the 2020-21 campaign with a pair of wins.

Making his much-anticipated debut on Friday night, Zegras notched a goal and two assists in a span of less than 10 minutes during the second period of San Diego’s 4-1 win over Bakersfield. He followed that on Saturday evening by scoring the game-winning goal and adding another assist as the Gulls defeated the Condors, 4-3.

The ninth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by Anaheim, Zegras was one of the top freshmen in the nation playing at Boston University last season, recording 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points in 33 games. Last month, the 19-year-old native of Bedford, N.Y., was named the most valuable player at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, leading the tournament with 18 points in seven games and helping the United States to a gold medal.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Zegras will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.