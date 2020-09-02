Zito named GM of Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers announced today that Bill Zito has been named general manager of the club. Zito will oversee the club’s hockey operations including all matters relating to player personnel, scouting department and minor league operations.

Zito joins the Panthers after seven years with the Columbus Blue Jackets organization, joining them as assistant general manager in 2013. He later added the role of general manager of the Blue Jackets’ AHL affiliate in Cleveland, and oversaw the Monsters’ Calder Cup championship in 2016.

Zito was promoted to associate general manager in 2018 and for the past year had served as Columbus’s senior vice president of hockey operations, associate general manager and alternate governor.

He also served as the general manager of the United States Men’s National Team that captured a bronze medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship.