News

2021-22 home openers announced

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 31 teams’ home openers for the 2021-22 season:

Abbotsford Canucks – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Henderson
 Bakersfield Condors – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Abbotsford
 Belleville Senators – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Laval
 Bridgeport Islanders – Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Springfield
 Charlotte Checkers – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Hershey
 Chicago Wolves – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Rockford
 Cleveland Monsters – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Syracuse
 Colorado Eagles – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. San Jose
 Grand Rapids Griffins – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Rockford
 Hartford Wolf Pack – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Bridgeport
 Henderson Silver Knights – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Colorado
 Hershey Bears – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Charlotte
 Iowa Wild – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Rockford
 Laval Rocket – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Belleville
 Lehigh Valley Phantoms – Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Hartford
 Manitoba Moose – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Grand Rapids
 Milwaukee Admirals – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Grand Rapids
 Ontario Reign – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. San Diego
 Providence Bruins – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Bridgeport
 Rochester Americans – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Syracuse
 Rockford IceHogs – Sat., Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids
 San Diego Gulls – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Stockton
 San Jose Barracuda – Fri., Oct. 29 vs. Colorado
 Springfield Thunderbirds – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Hartford
 Stockton Heat – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Tucson
 Syracuse Crunch – Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Utica
 Texas Stars – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Iowa
 Toronto Marlies – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Manitoba
 Tucson Roadrunners – Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Texas
 Utica Comets – Sun., Oct. 17 vs. Rochester
 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Lehigh Valley

The complete 2021-22 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Friday, July 23.

Related Posts

AHL Board approves plan for schedule unification
AHL team business meetings underway
Eagles-Condors postponed tonight
Comets-Amerks postponed tonight