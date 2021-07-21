2021-22 home openers announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 31 teams’ home openers for the 2021-22 season:

Abbotsford Canucks – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Henderson

Bakersfield Condors – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Abbotsford

Belleville Senators – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Laval

Bridgeport Islanders – Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Springfield

Charlotte Checkers – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Hershey

Chicago Wolves – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Rockford

Cleveland Monsters – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Syracuse

Colorado Eagles – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. San Jose

Grand Rapids Griffins – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Rockford

Hartford Wolf Pack – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Bridgeport

Henderson Silver Knights – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Colorado

Hershey Bears – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Charlotte

Iowa Wild – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Rockford

Laval Rocket – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Belleville

Lehigh Valley Phantoms – Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Hartford

Manitoba Moose – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Grand Rapids

Milwaukee Admirals – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Grand Rapids

Ontario Reign – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. San Diego

Providence Bruins – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Bridgeport

Rochester Americans – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Syracuse

Rockford IceHogs – Sat., Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids

San Diego Gulls – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Stockton

San Jose Barracuda – Fri., Oct. 29 vs. Colorado

Springfield Thunderbirds – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Hartford

Stockton Heat – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Tucson

Syracuse Crunch – Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Utica

Texas Stars – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Iowa

Toronto Marlies – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Manitoba

Tucson Roadrunners – Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Texas

Utica Comets – Sun., Oct. 17 vs. Rochester

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Lehigh Valley

The complete 2021-22 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Friday, July 23.