2021-22 home openers announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 31 teams’ home openers for the 2021-22 season:
Abbotsford Canucks – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Henderson
Bakersfield Condors – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Abbotsford
Belleville Senators – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Laval
Bridgeport Islanders – Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Springfield
Charlotte Checkers – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Hershey
Chicago Wolves – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Rockford
Cleveland Monsters – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Syracuse
Colorado Eagles – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. San Jose
Grand Rapids Griffins – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Rockford
Hartford Wolf Pack – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Bridgeport
Henderson Silver Knights – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Colorado
Hershey Bears – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Charlotte
Iowa Wild – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Rockford
Laval Rocket – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Belleville
Lehigh Valley Phantoms – Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Hartford
Manitoba Moose – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Grand Rapids
Milwaukee Admirals – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Grand Rapids
Ontario Reign – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. San Diego
Providence Bruins – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Bridgeport
Rochester Americans – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Syracuse
Rockford IceHogs – Sat., Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids
San Diego Gulls – Fri., Oct. 22 vs. Stockton
San Jose Barracuda – Fri., Oct. 29 vs. Colorado
Springfield Thunderbirds – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Hartford
Stockton Heat – Fri., Oct. 15 vs. Tucson
Syracuse Crunch – Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Utica
Texas Stars – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Iowa
Toronto Marlies – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Manitoba
Tucson Roadrunners – Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Texas
Utica Comets – Sun., Oct. 17 vs. Rochester
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins – Sat., Oct. 16 vs. Lehigh Valley
The complete 2021-22 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Friday, July 23.