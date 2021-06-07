AHL team business meetings underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has launched its 2021 AHL Team Business Summer Series, a month-long program of presentations and discussions hosted by the league’s Team Business Services department.

Team and league front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League meet each summer to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales, marketing and game operations. This year’s meeting has been formatted as a series of online webinars to allow attendees the opportunity to share ideas and gain insights from some of the sports industry’s leading strategists as the AHL’s 31 member clubs prepare for a new season.

Keynote speakers and presenters at the event include Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer; Heidi Browning, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the National Hockey League; Kim Davis, Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs for the NHL; and Scott O’Neil, Chief Executive Officer of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

The 2021 Team Business Summer Series is running from June 7 through June 24.

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.