Division final schedules set

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the four Division Final series of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.
Atlantic Division Finals (best-of-5)
A2-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 1 - Thu., May 11 - Hartford at Hershey, 7:00
Game 2 - Sat., May 13 - Hartford at Hershey, 7:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 17 - Hershey at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 19 - Hershey at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 5 - Tue., May 23 - Hartford at Hershey, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
North Division Finals (best-of-5)
N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N3-Rochester Americans
Game 1 - Thu., May 11 - Rochester at Toronto, 7:00
Game 2 - Sat., May 13 - Rochester at Toronto, 4:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 17 - Toronto at Rochester, 7:05
*Game 4 - Fri., May 19 - Toronto at Rochester, 7:05
*Game 5 - Sun., May 21 - Rochester at Toronto, 4:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Central Division Finals (best-of-5)
C1-Texas Stars vs. C2-Milwaukee Admirals
Game 1 - Fri., May 12 - Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00
Game 2 - Sat., May 13 - Texas at Milwaukee, 7:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 17 - Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 19 - Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 - Sun., May 21 - Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Pacific Division Finals (best-of-5)
P1-Calgary Wranglers vs. P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds
Game 1 - Thu., May 11 - Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9:05
Game 2 - Fri., May 12 - Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9:05
Game 3 - Mon., May 15 - Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 4 - Wed., May 17 - Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 5 - Fri., May 19 - Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series were best-of-three; the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.
All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.