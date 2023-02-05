2023 RONA AHL All-Star Skills Competition

|Inglasco
Puck Control Relay
|CCM
Fastest Skater
|AHLTV
Rapid Fire
|CCM
Hardest Shot
|RONA
Accuracy Shooting
|RONA
Pass and Score
|Upper Deck
Breakaway Relay
|Total
|
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|Event 1 – Inglasco Puck Control Relay
|
|
|Race #1
|Christian Wolanin
|Zac Jones
|Thomas Bordeleau
|Matthew Highmore
|Luke Evangelista
|Mike Vecchione
|Winning team earns one goal:
|Race #2
|Ryker Evans
|Jack Ahcan
|Sammy Walker
|Egor Sokolov
|Declan Chisholm
|Lukas Rousek
|Winning team earns one goal:
|Race #3
|T.J. Tynan
|Alex Barré-Boulet
|Winning player earns one goal for team:
|Race #4
|Seth Griffith
|Alex Nylander
|Winning player earns one goal for team:
|Event 2 – CCM Fastest Skater
|
|sec.
|
|sec.
|Michael Carcone
|Ethen Fank
|Thomas Harley
|Matthew Highmore
|Lukas Reichel
|Anthony Richard
|AHL player with fastest time earns one goal for team:
|Fastest team average time earns one goal:
|Event 3 – AHLTV Rapid Fire
|
|
|Saves
|Goals
|Round #1
|Dustin Wolf
|Riley Nash
|Ruslan Iskhakov
|Round #2
|Brayden Pachal
|Joel Hofer
|Max McCormick
|Round #3
|Jesper Wallstedt
|Jack Ahcan
|Gabriel Dumont
|Round #4
|Thomas Harley
|Joseph Woll
|Brett Seney
|Round #5
|Lukas Dostal
|Logan Shaw
|Ronnie Attard
|Round #6
|Declan Chisholm
|Nico Daws
|Matthew Phillips
|Round #7
|Dustin Wolf
|Alex Belzile
|Darren Raddysh
|Round #8
|Christian Wolanin
|Brandon Bussi
|Max Lajoie
|
Team with the most total saves earns one goal:
|
Event 4 – CCM Hardest Shot
|
|mph
|
|mph
|Brian Lashoff
|Noel Hoefenmayer
|Riley Barber
|Darren Raddysh
|Brayden Pachal
|Jake Christiansen
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|Ronnie Attard
|Team with the higher average speed earns one goal:
|Player with hardest shot earns one goal for team:
|Event 5 – RONA Accuracy Shooting
|
|hits
|att
|
|hits
|att
|Riley Barber
|Egor Sokolov
|David Gust
|Tyson Foerster
|Michael Carcone
|Gabriel Dumont
|Max Lajoie
|Mike Vecchione
|AHL player with most hits in fewest attempts earns one goal for team:
|Team with most total hits in fewest attempts earns one goal:
|
Event 6 – RONA Pass and Score
|
|
|goals
|saves
|Round #1
|Sammy Walker
|Joel Hofer
|Max McCormick
|Luke Evangelista
|Round #2
|Dustin Wolf
|Riley Nash
|Ethen Frank
|Alex Belzile
|Round #3
|T.J. Tynan
|Joseph Woll
|Brian Lashoff
|Thomas Bordeleau
|Round #4
|Jesper Wallstedt
|Jake Christiansen
|Lukas Rousek
|Tyson Foerster
|Round #5
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|Nico Daws
|Seth Griffith
|Lukas Reichel
|Round #6
|Lukas Dostal
|Anthony Richard
|Zac Jones
|Alex Nylander
|Round #7
|Brett Seney
|Brandon Bussi
|Matthew Phillips
|David Gust
|Round #8
|Dustin Wolf
|Ruslan Iskhakov
|Logan Shaw
|Alex Barré-Boulet
|Each individual goal scored counts toward overall team score:
|Event 7 – Upper Deck Breakaway Relay
|
|goal
|save
|
|goal
|save
|Round #1
|Round #2
|Matthew Phillips
|Ruslan Iskhakov
|Brayden Pachal
|Zac Jones
|T.J. Tynan
|Ethen Frank
|Thomas Harley
|Gabriel Dumont
|David Gust
|Jake Christiansen
|vs. Joel Hofer
|vs. Lukas Dostal
|Round #3
|Round #4
|Luke Evangelista
|Matthew Highmore
|Brian Lashoff
|Egor Sokolov
|Brett Seney
|Darren Raddysh
|Seth Griffith
|Alex Barré-Boulet
|Christian Wolanin
|Noel Hoefenmayer
|vs. Joseph Woll
|vs. Dustin Wolf
|Round #5
|Round #6
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|Anthony Richard
|Declan Chisholm
|Alex Nylander
|Michael Carcone
|Jack Ahcan
|Ryker Evans
|Tyson Foerster
|Riley Barber
|Lukas Rousek
|vs. Nico Daws
|vs. Jesper Wallstedt
|Round #7
|Round #8
|Max Lajoie
|Logan Shaw
|Sammy Walker
|Riley Nash
|Max McCormick
|Mike Vecchione
|Thomas Bordeleau
|Ronnie Attard
|Lukas Reichel
|Alex Belzile
|vs. Brandon Bussi
|vs. Lukas Dostal
|Each individual goal scored counts toward the overall team score: