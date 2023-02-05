2023 RONA AHL All-Star Skills Competition

Inglasco
Puck Control Relay		 CCM
Fastest Skater		 AHLTV
Rapid Fire		 CCM
Hardest Shot		 RONA
Accuracy Shooting		 RONA
Pass and Score		 Upper Deck
Breakaway Relay		 Total

Event 1 – Inglasco Puck Control Relay

Race #1
Christian Wolanin Zac Jones
Thomas Bordeleau Matthew Highmore
Luke Evangelista Mike Vecchione
Winning team earns one goal: 
Race #2
Ryker Evans Jack Ahcan
Sammy Walker Egor Sokolov
Declan Chisholm Lukas Rousek
Winning team earns one goal: 
Race #3
T.J. Tynan Alex Barré-Boulet
Winning player earns one goal for team:
Race #4
Seth Griffith Alex Nylander
Winning player earns one goal for team:
Event 2 – CCM Fastest Skater

sec.

sec.
Michael Carcone Ethen Fank
Thomas Harley Matthew Highmore
Lukas Reichel Anthony Richard
AHL player with fastest time earns one goal for team:
Fastest team average time earns one goal:
Event 3 – AHLTV Rapid Fire

Saves Goals
Round #1
Dustin Wolf Riley Nash
Ruslan Iskhakov
Round #2
Brayden Pachal Joel Hofer
Max McCormick
Round #3
Jesper Wallstedt Jack Ahcan
Gabriel Dumont
Round #4
Thomas Harley Joseph Woll
Brett Seney
Round #5
Lukas Dostal Logan Shaw
Ronnie Attard
Round #6
Declan Chisholm Nico Daws
Matthew Phillips
Round #7
Dustin Wolf Alex Belzile
Darren Raddysh
Round #8
Christian Wolanin Brandon Bussi
Max Lajoie
Team with the most total saves earns one goal:
Event 4 – CCM Hardest Shot

mph

mph
Brian Lashoff Noel Hoefenmayer
Riley Barber Darren Raddysh
Brayden Pachal Jake Christiansen
Jean-Luc Foudy Ronnie Attard
Team with the higher average speed earns one goal: 
Player with hardest shot earns one goal for team: 
Event 5 – RONA Accuracy Shooting

hits att

hits att
Riley Barber Egor Sokolov
David Gust Tyson Foerster
Michael Carcone Gabriel Dumont
Max Lajoie Mike Vecchione
AHL player with most hits in fewest attempts earns one goal for team: 
Team with most total hits in fewest attempts earns one goal: 
Event 6 – RONA Pass and Score

goals saves
Round #1
Sammy Walker Joel Hofer
Max McCormick
Luke Evangelista
Round #2
Dustin Wolf Riley Nash
Ethen Frank
Alex Belzile
Round #3
T.J. Tynan Joseph Woll
Brian Lashoff
Thomas Bordeleau
Round #4
Jesper Wallstedt Jake Christiansen
Lukas Rousek
Tyson Foerster
Round #5
Jean-Luc Foudy Nico Daws
Seth Griffith
Lukas Reichel
Round #6
Lukas Dostal Anthony Richard
Zac Jones
Alex Nylander
Round #7
Brett Seney Brandon Bussi
Matthew Phillips
David Gust
Round #8
Dustin Wolf Ruslan Iskhakov
Logan Shaw
Alex Barré-Boulet
Each individual goal scored counts toward overall team score: 
Event 7 – Upper Deck Breakaway Relay

goal save

goal save
Round #1 Round #2
Matthew Phillips Ruslan Iskhakov
Brayden Pachal Zac Jones
T.J. Tynan Ethen Frank
Thomas Harley Gabriel Dumont
David Gust Jake Christiansen
  vs. Joel Hofer   vs. Lukas Dostal
Round #3 Round #4
Luke Evangelista Matthew Highmore
Brian Lashoff Egor Sokolov
Brett Seney Darren Raddysh
Seth Griffith Alex Barré-Boulet
Christian Wolanin Noel Hoefenmayer
  vs. Joseph Woll   vs. Dustin Wolf
Round #5 Round #6
Jean-Luc Foudy Anthony Richard
Declan Chisholm Alex Nylander
Michael Carcone Jack Ahcan
Ryker Evans Tyson Foerster
Riley Barber Lukas Rousek
  vs. Nico Daws   vs. Jesper Wallstedt
Round #7 Round #8
Max Lajoie Logan Shaw
Sammy Walker Riley Nash
Max McCormick Mike Vecchione
Thomas Bordeleau Ronnie Attard
Lukas Reichel Alex Belzile
  vs. Brandon Bussi   vs. Lukas Dostal
Each individual goal scored counts toward the overall team score: