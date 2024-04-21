2024 Calder Cup Playoff schedules set

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P2-Tucson Roadrunners vs. P7-Calgary Wranglers

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – Calgary at Tucson, 10:00

^Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 26 – Calgary at Tucson, 10:00

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Calgary at Tucson, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as “home” team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P3-Ontario Reign vs. P6-Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – Bakersfield at Ontario, 10:00

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Ontario at Bakersfield, 10:00

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Bakersfield at Ontario, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P4-Colorado Eagles vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05

^Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 26 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as “home” team for last change