Division semifinal schedules set

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the eight Division Semifinal series of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format, unless building availability requires otherwise. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.
A1-Hershey Bears vs. A6-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 4 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 4 – Sat., May 11 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
A2-Providence Bruins vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Hartford at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 – Fri., May 3 – Hartford at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Hartford at Providence, 3:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N1-Cleveland Monsters vs. N4-Belleville Senators
Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Cleveland at Belleville, 7:00
Game 2 – Fri., May 3 – Cleveland at Belleville, 7:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Belleville at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Belleville at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Belleville at Cleveland, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 26 – ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2
Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Syracuse 4, ROCHESTER 3 (OT)
Game 3 – Thu., May 2 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 – Sat., May 4 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 5 – Fri., May 10 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C4-Texas Stars
Game 1 – Thu., May 2 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 4 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
Game 3 –Wed., May 8 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Texas at Milwaukee, 6:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C3-Rockford IceHogs
Game 1 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Grand Rapids 3, ROCKFORD 2 (OT)
Game 2 – Wed., May 1 – Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 3 – Fri., May 3 – Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 4 – Sun., May 5 – Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5:00
*Game 5 – Fri., May 10 – Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P7-Calgary Wranglers
Game 1 – Fri., May 3 – Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9:00
Game 2 – Sun., May 5 – Coachella Valley at Calgary, 6:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 6:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
P3-Ontario Reign vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks
Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Abbotsford at Ontario, 10:00
Game 2 – Sun., May 5 – Abbotsford at Ontario, 6:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Ontario at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Ontario at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Ontario at Abbotsford, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series were best-of-three; the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.
All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.