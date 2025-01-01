Facebook Pixel tracking image

2025 AHL All-Star Skills Competition

Inglasco
Puck Control Relay		 CCM
Fastest Skater		 Fortune Tires
Rapid Fire		 CCM
Hardest Shot		 Silvercrest
Accuracy Shooting		 Silvercrest
Pass and Score		 Upper Deck
Breakaway Relay		 Total

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

Event 1 – Inglasco Puck Control Relay

Race #1
Olle Lycksell Ryan Suzuki
John Leonard Rory Kerins
Isak Rosen Elias Salomonsson
Winning team earns one goal: 
Race #2
Dalibor Dvorsky Scott Morrow
Simon Nemec Justin Hryckowian
Trevor Carrick Grigori Denisenko
Winning team earns one goal: 
Race #3
Owen Pickering Cameron Hebig
Winning player earns one goal for team:
Race #4
Jeremy Davies Jani Nyman
Winning player earns one goal for team:
Event 2 – CCM Fastest Skater

sec.

sec.
Isak Rosen Jacob MacDonald
Trey Fix-Wolansky Matthew Savoie
Trevor Carrick Jani Nyman
AHL player with fastest time earns one goal for team:
Fastest team average time earns one goal:
Event 3 – Fortune Tires Rapid Fire

Saves Goals
Round #1
Michael DiPietro Ty Mueller
Cole Guttman
Round #2
Logan Shaw Sebastian Cossa
Alex Limoges
Round #3
Devon Levi Sam Colangelo
Brendan Gaunce
Round #4
Simon Nemec Devin Cooley
Ethan Bear
Round #5
Dylan Garand Elias Salomonsson
Kevin Korchinski
Round #6
Alex Belzile Matt Murray
Logan Mailloux
Round #7
Dennis Hildeby Curtis McKenzie
Grigori Denisenko
Round #8
Brian Pinho Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Steeves
Team with the most total saves earns one goal:
Event 4 – CCM Hardest Shot

mph

mph
John Leonard Joakim Kemell
Ethan Bear Samuel Fagemo
Derrick Pouliot Andrew Poturalski
Emil Bemstrom Curtis McKenzie
Team with the higher average speed earns one goal: 
Player with hardest shot earns one goal for team: 
Event 5 – Silvercrest Accuracy Shooting

hits att

hits att
Owen Beck Scott Morrow
Alex Belzile Matthew Savoie
Olle Lycksell Samuel Fagemo
Dalibor Dvorsky Andrew Poturalski
AHL player with most hits in fewest attempts earns one goal for team: 
Team with most total hits in fewest attempts earns one goal: 
Event 6 – Silvercrest Pass and Score

goals saves
Round #1
Alex Limoges Sebastian Cossa
Owen Beck
Owen Pickering
Round #2
Michael DiPietro Ryan Suzuki
Austin Watson
Sam Colangelo
Round #3
Dalibor Dvorsky Devin Cooley
Alex Steeves
Jeremy Davies
Round #4
Devon Levi Brendan Gaunce
Joakim Kemell
Kevin Korchinski
Round #5
Trey Fix-Wolansky Matt Murray
Logan Mailloux
Derrick Pouliot
Round #6
Dylan Garand Justin Hryckowian
Ty Mueller
Rory Kerins
Round #7
Logan Shaw Yaroslav Askarov
Brian Pinho
Brett Murray
Round #8
Dennis Hildeby Cole Guttman
Cameron Hebig
Jacob MacDonald
Each individual goal scored counts toward overall team score:
Event 7 – Upper Deck Breakaway Relay

goal save

goal save
Round #1 Round #2
Brian Pinho Scott Morrow
Jeremy Davies Jacob MacDonald
Trevor Carrick Brendan Gaunce
Emil Bemstrom Grigori Denisenko
Trey Fix-Wolansky Joakim Kemell
  vs. Sebastian Cossa   vs. Michael DiPietro
Round #3 Round #4
Olle Lycksell Justin Hryckowian
Logan Mailloux Ty Mueller
Dalibor Dvorsky Cameron Hebig
Logan Shaw Cole Guttman
Simon Nemec Sam Colangelo
vs. Devin Cooley   vs. Devon Levi
Round #5 Round #6
Alex Limoges Rory Kerins
Alex Steeves Kevin Korchinski
Alex Belzile Samuel Fagemo
Brett Murray Curtis McKenzie
John Leonard Matthew Savoie
  vs. Matt Murray   vs. Dylan Garand
Round #7 Round #8
Derrick Pouliot Austin Watson
Ethan Bear Jani Nyman
Isak Rosen Elias Salomonsson
Owen Pickering Ryan Suzuki
Owen Beck Andrew Poturalski
  vs. Yaroslav Askarov   vs. Dennis Hildeby
Each individual goal scored counts toward the overall team score: