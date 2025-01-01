2025 AHL All-Star Skills Competition

|Inglasco
Puck Control Relay
|CCM
Fastest Skater
|Fortune Tires
Rapid Fire
|CCM
Hardest Shot
|Silvercrest
Accuracy Shooting
|Silvercrest
Pass and Score
|Upper Deck
Breakaway Relay
|Total
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Event 1 – Inglasco Puck Control Relay
|
|
|Race #1
|Olle Lycksell
|Ryan Suzuki
|John Leonard
|Rory Kerins
|Isak Rosen
|Elias Salomonsson
|Winning team earns one goal:
|Race #2
|Dalibor Dvorsky
|Scott Morrow
|Simon Nemec
|Justin Hryckowian
|Trevor Carrick
|Grigori Denisenko
|Winning team earns one goal:
|Race #3
|Owen Pickering
|Cameron Hebig
|Winning player earns one goal for team:
|Race #4
|Jeremy Davies
|Jani Nyman
|Winning player earns one goal for team:
|Event 2 – CCM Fastest Skater
|
|sec.
|
|sec.
|Isak Rosen
|Jacob MacDonald
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|Matthew Savoie
|Trevor Carrick
|Jani Nyman
|AHL player with fastest time earns one goal for team:
|Fastest team average time earns one goal:
|Event 3 – Fortune Tires Rapid Fire
|
|
|Saves
|Goals
|Round #1
|Michael DiPietro
|Ty Mueller
|Cole Guttman
|Round #2
|Logan Shaw
|Sebastian Cossa
|Alex Limoges
|Round #3
|Devon Levi
|Sam Colangelo
|Brendan Gaunce
|Round #4
|Simon Nemec
|Devin Cooley
|Ethan Bear
|Round #5
|Dylan Garand
|Elias Salomonsson
|Kevin Korchinski
|Round #6
|Alex Belzile
|Matt Murray
|Logan Mailloux
|Round #7
|Dennis Hildeby
|Curtis McKenzie
|Grigori Denisenko
|Round #8
|Brian Pinho
|Yaroslav Askarov
|Alex Steeves
|
Team with the most total saves earns one goal:
|
Event 4 – CCM Hardest Shot
|
|mph
|
|mph
|John Leonard
|Joakim Kemell
|Ethan Bear
|Samuel Fagemo
|Derrick Pouliot
|Andrew Poturalski
|Emil Bemstrom
|Curtis McKenzie
|Team with the higher average speed earns one goal:
|Player with hardest shot earns one goal for team:
|Event 5 – Silvercrest Accuracy Shooting
|
|hits
|att
|
|hits
|att
|Owen Beck
|Scott Morrow
|Alex Belzile
|Matthew Savoie
|Olle Lycksell
|Samuel Fagemo
|Dalibor Dvorsky
|Andrew Poturalski
|AHL player with most hits in fewest attempts earns one goal for team:
|Team with most total hits in fewest attempts earns one goal:
|
Event 6 – Silvercrest Pass and Score
|
|
|goals
|saves
|Round #1
|Alex Limoges
|Sebastian Cossa
|Owen Beck
|Owen Pickering
|Round #2
|Michael DiPietro
|Ryan Suzuki
|Austin Watson
|Sam Colangelo
|Round #3
|Dalibor Dvorsky
|Devin Cooley
|Alex Steeves
|Jeremy Davies
|Round #4
|Devon Levi
|Brendan Gaunce
|Joakim Kemell
|Kevin Korchinski
|Round #5
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|Matt Murray
|Logan Mailloux
|Derrick Pouliot
|Round #6
|Dylan Garand
|Justin Hryckowian
|Ty Mueller
|Rory Kerins
|Round #7
|Logan Shaw
|Yaroslav Askarov
|Brian Pinho
|Brett Murray
|Round #8
|Dennis Hildeby
|Cole Guttman
|Cameron Hebig
|Jacob MacDonald
|Each individual goal scored counts toward overall team score:
|Event 7 – Upper Deck Breakaway Relay
|
|goal
|save
|
|goal
|save
|Round #1
|Round #2
|Brian Pinho
|Scott Morrow
|Jeremy Davies
|Jacob MacDonald
|Trevor Carrick
|Brendan Gaunce
|Emil Bemstrom
|Grigori Denisenko
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|Joakim Kemell
|vs. Sebastian Cossa
|vs. Michael DiPietro
|Round #3
|Round #4
|Olle Lycksell
|Justin Hryckowian
|Logan Mailloux
|Ty Mueller
|Dalibor Dvorsky
|Cameron Hebig
|Logan Shaw
|Cole Guttman
|Simon Nemec
|Sam Colangelo
|vs. Devin Cooley
|vs. Devon Levi
|Round #5
|Round #6
|Alex Limoges
|Rory Kerins
|Alex Steeves
|Kevin Korchinski
|Alex Belzile
|Samuel Fagemo
|Brett Murray
|Curtis McKenzie
|John Leonard
|Matthew Savoie
|vs. Matt Murray
|vs. Dylan Garand
|Round #7
|Round #8
|Derrick Pouliot
|Austin Watson
|Ethan Bear
|Jani Nyman
|Isak Rosen
|Elias Salomonsson
|Owen Pickering
|Ryan Suzuki
|Owen Beck
|Andrew Poturalski
|vs. Yaroslav Askarov
|vs. Dennis Hildeby
|Each individual goal scored counts toward the overall team score: