AHL grad Holland elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced that former American Hockey League goaltender Ken Holland is part of the induction class of 2020.

Holland will be enshrined in the builders’ category, joining players Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson.

Drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1975, Holland played parts of eight seasons in the American Hockey League with the Binghamton Broome Dusters (1977-79), the Springfield Indians (1979-80), the Binghamton Whalers (1980-83) and the Adirondack Red Wings (1984-85). He had a career record of 143-142-36 in 343 AHL appearances and backstopped the Whalers to the Calder Cup Finals in 1982, when he also earned Second Team AHL All-Star honors.

After retiring, Holland was part of the Detroit Red Wings organization as they won five Calder Cup championships (Adirondack in 1986, 1989 and 1992, and Grand Rapids in 2013 and 2017) during a 34-year tenure as a scout, assistant general manager and long-time GM.

He joined the Edmonton Oilers as general manager and president of hockey operations in 2019.

Since its first members were honored in 1945, a total of 127 players, coaches, officials and managers with ties to the American Hockey League have been selected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.