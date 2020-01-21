AHL announces suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that Bakersfield Condors defenseman Brandon Manning has been suspended for five (5) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Ontario on Jan. 20.

Manning was suspended after being assessed a game misconduct under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.9 for use of a racial slur towards an opponent.

Manning will miss Bakersfield’s games Wednesday (Jan. 22) vs. San Jose, Friday (Jan. 24) at Tucson, Saturday (Jan. 25) at Tucson, Jan. 31 vs. Ontario and Feb. 1 at Stockton.