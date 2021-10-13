AHL announces suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Utica Comets defenseman Joe Masonius has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a preseason game at Syracuse on Oct. 9.

Masonius will miss the next two games for which he is on an active AHL roster.

Syracuse Crunch defenseman Kevin Lohan has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a preseason game vs. Utica on Oct. 9.

Lohan missed Syracuse’s preseason game at Rochester on Oct. 10, and is now eligible to return to the lineup.

Tucson Roadrunners forward Garrett Klotz has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a preseason game at Henderson on Oct. 10.

Klotz missed Tucson’s preseason game at Henderson on Oct. 11, and will also miss the next two games for which he is on an active AHL roster.