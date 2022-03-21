AHL enters partnership with FanSaves

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that it has formed a new partnership with FanSaves.

FanSaves is a digital couponing platform that offers fans discounts and deals from the sponsors of their favorite teams. Since 2017 FanSaves has worked with professional sports teams to increase their digital sponsorship inventory and fan engagement.

As part of the partnership, FanSaves will be the presenting partner of the “FanSaves AHL Save of the Month” on AHL social media platforms during the 2022-23 season. They will also present at the 2022 AHL Team Business Meetings this summer.

“FanSaves provides an exciting platform for AHL teams to deliver terrific offers to their fans,” said Christos Nikolis, AHL Executive Vice President, Business. “We look forward to having FanSaves participate in our Team Business Meetings in June and share their product and success stories with all AHL teams.”

“Paper coupons and discounts on the back of tickets have quickly become a thing of the past,” said Shannon Ferguson, FanSaves co-founder and CEO. “Right now teams do not have a cohesive, digital and trackable platform to help engage fans and season ticket holders with deals from their corporate partners. That’s where we come in and we’re excited to help AHL member clubs take their sponsorship into the digital age this season.”