AHL enters partnership with Genius Sports Group

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that it has formed a new long-term data and streaming partnership for betting purposes with Genius Sports Group.

With 31 teams across the United States and Canada and affiliations with every NHL team, the AHL showcases some of the most talented young ice hockey players and coaches in the world. This exclusive partnership with Genius Sports Group will provide the league with a platform to expand its global audience, delivering data and live streams for betting purposes to sportsbook operators in the U.S. and globally.

As the trusted data partner to many of the largest organizations in world sport, including the NBA and the English Premier League, Genius Sports Group will have the exclusive rights to capture, for betting purposes, real-time team and player statistics from inside all 31 AHL arenas.

The AHL’s official data will power Genius Sports Group’s live trading models and proprietary algorithms which will be offered alongside live broadcasts for over 1,200 events a year. This agreement bolsters Genius Sports Group’s ever-expanding portfolio of sports events, which now includes over 240,000 each year.

“We are excited about our partnership with Genius Sports,” said Chris Nikolis, Executive Vice President, Business for the AHL. “Our goal is to deliver the excitement and quality of AHL hockey to fans worldwide and to engage with them as effectively in the manner that suits them best. Genius Sports is an industry leader and we look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

Sean Conroy, Commercial Partnerships Director of Genius Sports Group, said: “This partnership exemplifies the unique value we deliver to our sports and sportsbook partners in the U.S. and worldwide. With the right technology partner, sports leagues can proactively engage with the regulated betting industry to drive new revenues, increase engagement and expand their global audience. Simultaneously, our sportsbook partners benefit from our ever-expanding portfolio of premium data and video content. With regulated betting continuing to spread across the U.S., the AHL has recognized a unique opportunity to accelerate its global growth and we are excited to be working alongside such a dynamic league.”

On October 27, 2020, GSG entered into a business combination agreement with dMY Technology Group II, Inc. (NYSE: DMYD.U, DMYD and DMYD.TS) to drive its expansion as a leading provider of official data and technology powering the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company expects its ordinary shares and warrants to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols GENI and GENI WS, respectively.

About the American Hockey League

In operation since 1936 and with franchises in 31 cities across North America, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL during their careers. For more information on the American Hockey League, visit theahl.com and follow on Twitter (@TheAHL), Facebook (fb.com/theahl) and Instagram (@TheAHL).

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, English Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA Tour.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed thorough cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.