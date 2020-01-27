AHL Hall of Fame welcomes Class of 2020

ONTARIO, Calif. … The American Hockey League today formally inducted four new members into its American Hockey League Hall of Fame.

The AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony took place at the Ontario Convention Center as part of the festivities that are making up the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport.

Honored for their outstanding achievements and contributions in the American Hockey League were Robbie Ftorek, two-time AHL Coach of the Year and winner of more than 350 games behind AHL benches; Denis Hamel, who ranks 11th all-time with 338 career AHL goals; Darren Haydar, a former Rookie of the Year, MVP, league scoring champion and two-time Calder Cup winner whose 780 points are good for 14th all-time; and Fred Thurier, one of the AHL’s first bona fide stars who compiled 744 points in his AHL career between 1937 and 1952.

In an effort to make the rich tradition of the American Hockey League available to the widest possible audience, the AHL Hall of Fame is housed on-line at www.ahlhalloffame.com and is accessible worldwide with the click of a mouse as a member of the AHL Internet Network.