AHL Islanders bring back Fritz

The Bridgeport Islanders have signed forward Tanner Fritz to an American Hockey League contract.

Fritz returns to Bridgeport after playing two seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack. He tallied 10 goals and 33 assists for a career-high 43 points in 67 games for Hartford in 2022-23, and added one goal and nine assists in nine Calder Cup Playoff outings.

Fritz spent his first six AHL seasons in Bridgeport, totaling 135 points in 198 games with the club. All told, the Grand Prairie, Alta., native has compiled 69 goals and 145 assists for 214 points in 327 career AHL games.

Undrafted out of Ohio State University, Fritz has notched three goals and five assists in 42 career NHL games with the New York Islanders.