AHL Morning Skate: April 29, 2024

A3-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A6-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
(Lehigh Valley wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – Lehigh Valley 2, W-B/SCRANTON 1
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 26 – LEHIGH VALLEY 5, W-B/Scranton 4 (OT)
A4-Charlotte Checkers vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
(Hartford wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 25 – CHARLOTTE 3, Hartford 1
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Hartford 3, CHARLOTTE 2 (OT)
Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Hartford 3, CHARLOTTE 1
A1-Hershey Bears vs. A6-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 4 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 4 – Sat., May 11 – Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
A2-Providence Bruins vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Hartford at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 – Fri., May 3 – Hartford at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Hartford at Providence, 3:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N4-Belleville Senators vs. N5-Toronto Marlies
(Belleville wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – BELLEVILLE 3, Toronto 1
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 26 – TORONTO 4, Belleville 3 (OT)
Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – BELLEVILLE 4, Toronto 3 (OT)
N1-Cleveland Monsters vs. N4-Belleville Senators
Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Cleveland at Belleville, 7:00
Game 2 – Fri., May 3 – Cleveland at Belleville, 7:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Belleville at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Belleville at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Belleville at Cleveland, 3:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 26 – ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2
Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Syracuse 4, ROCHESTER 3 (OT)
Game 3 – Thu., May 2 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 – Sat., May 4 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 5 – Fri., May 10 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C4-Texas Stars vs. C5-Manitoba Moose
(Texas wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 23 – TEXAS 6, Manitoba 3
Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 25 – TEXAS 2, Manitoba 0
C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C4-Texas Stars
Game 1 – Thu., May 2 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
Game 2 – Sat., May 4 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00
Game 3 –Wed., May 8 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Texas at Milwaukee, 6:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C3-Rockford IceHogs
(Grand Rapids leads series, 1-0)
Game 1 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Grand Rapids 3, ROCKFORD 2 (OT)
Game 2 – Wed., May 1 – Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 3 – Fri., May 3 – Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 4 – Sun., May 5 – Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5:00
*Game 5 – Fri., May 10 – Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Tucson Roadrunners vs. P7-Calgary Wranglers
(Calgary wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – Calgary 2, TUCSON 0
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 26 – Calgary 4, TUCSON 3
P3-Ontario Reign vs. P6-Bakersfield Condors
(Ontario wins series, 2-0)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – ONTARIO 5, Bakersfield 1
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Ontario 3, BAKERSFIELD 1
P4-Colorado Eagles vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks
(Abbotsford wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 24 – Abbotsford 4, COLORADO 2
Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 26 – COLORADO 5, Abbotsford 4 (OT)
Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Abbotsford 2, COLORADO 1 (OT)
P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P7-Calgary Wranglers
Game 1 – Fri., May 3 – Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9:00
Game 2 – Sun., May 5 – Coachella Valley at Calgary, 6:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Calgary at Coachella Valley, 6:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
P3-Ontario Reign vs. P5-Abbotsford Canucks
Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Abbotsford at Ontario, 10:00
Game 2 – Sun., May 5 – Abbotsford at Ontario, 6:00
Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Ontario at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Ontario at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Ontario at Abbotsford, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
The Grand Rapids Griffins have added another young talent to their burgeoning list of prospects.
Defenseman Andrew Gibson has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings that will go into effect next season; the Red Wings assigned the 19-year-old to Grand Rapids on an amateur tryout agreement.
Selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Gibson had a breakthrough performance in his second full campaign in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds this season. He produced 44 points (12 goals, 32 assists) while playing all 68 games for the club in the regular season, then chipped in two assists in 11 playoff games.
The Griffins won Game 1 of their best-of-five Central Division Semifinal series against Rockford on Saturday night, 3-2 in overtime. They host Game 2 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.
The Colorado Eagles were without forward Nikolai Kovalenko for the deciding game of their first-round series with Abbotsford last night.
Kovalenko was down the road in Denver, making his National Hockey League debut in Game 4 of the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets. He wore the same number 51 that his father, Andrei, wore for the Avs in 1995-96.
A sixth-round choice by Colorado in the 2018 NHL Draft, Kovalenko joined the Eagles earlier this month and notched a goal and two assists in four regular-season games. He also scored in their 5-4 overtime victory over Abbotsford in Game 2 on Friday night.
Kovalenko and the Avalanche defeated Winnipeg, 5-1, to take a 3-1 series lead. The Eagles, meanwhile, saw their season come to an end with a 2-1 OT loss to the Canucks.
Kovalenko is the 96th AHL player to make his NHL debut this season.
― with files from Patrick Williams
In Sunday’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Arturs Silovs made 27 saves to earn the win in his Stanley Cup Playoff debut and Elias Lindholm scored 1:02 into overtime as Vancouver defeated Nashville, 4-3... 2020 AHL All-Star Evan Bouchard scored the game’s only goal and Stuart Skinner stopped 33 shots for his first NHL postseason shutout to help Edmonton past Los Angeles, 1-0... Valeri Nichushkin recorded a hat trick to lead Colorado to a 5-1 win over Winnipeg... Vincent Trocheck scored his third goal of the series and Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves as the New York Rangers completed a four-game sweep of Washington with a 4-2 victory.
