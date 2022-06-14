AHL MVP Tynan re-signs with Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward T.J. Tynan to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

In 2021-22 with the Ontario Reign, Tynan won the Les Cunningham Award as the American Hockey League’s most valuable player, becoming just the fifth player ever to win the honor in back-to-back seasons. He recorded 98 points in 62 games for the Reign, an average of 1.58 points per game that was the highest for any skater over a full AHL season in the last 15 years, and his 84 assists tied for the third-most in a season in AHL history.

Tynan added one goal and two assists in five Calder Cup Playoff games for Ontario, and also appeared in two NHL contests with the Kings.

Tynan has skated in 498 regular-season games in the AHL with Ontario, Colorado, Chicago, Lake Erie/Cleveland and Springfield, totaling 85 goals and 361 assists for 446 points. The three-time AHL All-Star (2016, 2018, 2020) has registered 27 points in 49 postseason games, winning the Calder Cup with Lake Erie in 2016 and returning to the Finals with Chicago in 2019.

Originally a third-round choice by Columbus in the 2011 NHL Draft, Tynan has played in 21 career NHL contests with Los Angeles, Colorado and Columbus.

Internationally, the Orland Park, Ill., native has represented the United States twice, most recently at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship where he ranked second on Team USA with five assists in six appearances. He also skated for the United States at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying four points (1-3=4) in six outings.