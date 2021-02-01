AHL, PHPA agree on CBA modifications for 2020-21

SPRINGFIELD, Mass./NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. … The American Hockey League and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association today announced the ratification of modified terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the 2020-21 season.

The agreement, which governs the 2020-21 season only, has been ratified by both the AHL’s Board of Governors and AHL players.

“We are very pleased that the players and the member clubs of the AHL have come together to find a solution for playing the 2020-21 season during these difficult times,” said Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to the health and safety of our players, coaches, officials and fans, as well as everyone else who will be contributing to our league this season.”

“The difficulties presented to even have an abbreviated season represented an enormous task. Given a number of players haven’t played competitive games since last March, it was imperative to get ice under their blades in what will be a very competitive 2020-21 season,” said PHPA Executive Director Larry Landon. “I would like to thank our Return to Play Committee as well as our Player Representatives for their input and guidance throughout the majority of the past year, and helping us get to this point during these uncertain and unprecedented times.”

