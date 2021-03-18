AHL announces schedule changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced the following schedule changes:

• Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their game scheduled for Friday, March 19 at the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL Game #157) has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

• Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, their game scheduled for Friday, March 19 vs. the Rochester Americans (AHL Game #159) has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

• Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their game scheduled for Friday, March 19 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL Game #160) has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

• A game between the Syracuse Crunch and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins has been added to the schedule. The teams will meet Friday, March 19, in Wilkes-Barre.