AHL announces staff addition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that Stephen Thomson has been named Manager, Hockey Operations and Player Safety.

A former referee, including two seasons in the AHL from 2016 to 2018, Thomson joins the league office after four seasons as manager of officiating operations for the ECHL. Thomson’s responsibilities will include managing the AHL’s staff of on-ice officials, as well as serving on the league’s newly formed Player Safety Committee.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.