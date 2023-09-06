AHLTV packages now available for 2023-24

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has announced that AHLTV streaming subscriptions for the 2023-24 season are now available for purchase.

AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices at AHLTV.com, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

With no increase over last year’s prices, available AHLTV subscriptions include league-wide daily, monthly and season packages, as well as team packages covering home and/or away games for the entire 2023-24 regular season. Fans can also purchase an all-access pass that includes both the regular season and the Calder Cup Playoffs, allowing subscribers to watch every league game from opening night on October 13 until the Calder Cup is raised in June for just $104.99 (USD).

More than simply a means to watch games, AHLTV uses a technology partnership with FloSports to offer a full digital ecosystem which combines live video streams with real-time data to provide a truly immersive experience for the user. When a goal happens on the ice, the AHLTV stream, league and team websites and mobile apps are all updated in real time through LeagueStat (a product of FloSports), bridging the gap between the arena and watching from the comfort of your home. Viewers are also able to capture and save their own highlight clips to share with other AHLTV users within the platform.

Fans can visit AHLTV.com now to register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subscriptions for the 2023-24 season.