Amerks ink Jankowski to AHL deal

The Rochester Americans have signed forward Mark Jankowski to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Jankowski, 27, comes to the Amerks after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, recording four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 45 NHL games. He attended training camp this fall on a tryout with the New Jersey Devils.

Jankowski has played 253 games in the NHL with Pittsburgh and Calgary, totaling 40 goals and 35 assists for 75 points. He scored 17 goals as a rookie with the Flames in 2017-18.

Jankowski has also skated in 78 games in the AHL with Stockton, where he tallied 34 goals and 36 assists for 70 points. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2016-17 and skated in that year’s AHL All-Star Classic.

The native of Hamilton, Ont., was originally selected by the Flames in the first round (21st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. Jankowski’s grandfather, Lou, played in the AHL for the Indianapolis Capitals (1951-52), St. Louis Flyers (1952-53) and Buffalo Bisons (1954-58).