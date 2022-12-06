Anaheim claims Eagles captain Megna off waivers

The Anaheim Ducks have claimed forward Jayson Megna off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche.

Megna has tallied three goals and three assists in nine games this season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, where he was serving as team captain. He also appeared in 14 games with the Avalanche.

An 11th-year pro, Megna has played 162 games in the NHL with Colorado, Vancouver, the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh, totaling 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. He was a member of the Avalanche’s “Black Aces” during their Stanley Cup championship run in 2022.

In 415 career AHL contests with Colorado, Hershey, Utica, Hartford and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Megna has recorded 121 goals and 130 assists for 251 points.