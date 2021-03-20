Avalanche acquire Johansson from Sabres

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired goaltender Jonas Johansson from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a sixth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Johansson, 25, has appeared in seven games so far this season for Buffalo and has played in 13 career NHL contests since making his NHL debut against the Avalanche on Feb. 4, 2020. Selected by the Sabres in the third round (61st overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Johansson owns a 1-8-2 career NHL record with a 3.40 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.

Johansson appeared in 22 games for the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2019-20, going 14-4-3 with a 2.28 GAA, a .921 save percentage and two shutouts, and earned a selection to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

In 41 AHL appearances over parts of four seasons with Rochester, Johansson has a record of 25-11-4 with a 2.63 GAA, a .908 save percentage and two shutouts.