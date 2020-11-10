B-Devils add Eklund as goaltending coach

The New Jersey Devils have named Brian Eklund to the position of goaltending coach for the Binghamton Devils.

Eklund served as the goaltending coach at Boston University for five seasons from 2016 through 2020, and was previously a volunteer assistant coach at Harvard University.

Eklund’s four-year playing career included 73 games in the AHL with the Springfield Falcons and the Providence Bruins. A 2000 draft pick by Tampa Bay, he also appeared in one NHL game for the Lightning in 2005-06.