Barracuda sign Aliu to tryout

The San Jose Barracuda have signed defenseman/forward Akim Aliu to a professional tryout contract.

Aliu last played during the 2019-20 season, when he skated in six games for HC Litvinov in the Czech Extraliga.

A second-round pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, Aliu began his pro career in the AHL and has skated in 245 games with Rockford, Peoria, Chicago, Abbotsford, Hartford, Hamilton, Oklahoma City, Rochester and Cleveland, totaling 46 goals and 30 assists for 76 points.

Aliu made his NHL debut on Apr. 5, 2012, and has registered two goals and one assist in seven career games with the Calgary Flames.

He has also played professionally in the ECHL, as well as overseas in Sweden, Russia, Slovakia and Sweden.