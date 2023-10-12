Barracuda sign Bailey, Kaspick

The San Jose Barracuda have signed forwards Justin Bailey and Tanner Kaspick to American Hockey League contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Bailey enters his ninth pro season after collecting 19 goals and 13 assists in 58 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors a year ago. In 354 career AHL games with Bakersfield, Abbotsford, Utica, Lehigh Valley and Rochester, Bailey has totaled 130 goals and 100 assists for 230 points. He also participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2017.

Originally a second-round choice by Buffalo in the 2013 NHL Draft, Bailey has skated in 82 NHL games with Buffalo, Philadelphia and Vancouver, totaling five goals and four assists.

Kaspick played 43 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild in 2022-23, posting two goals and four assists. In 213 AHL contests over five pro seasons with Iowa, Springfield, Utica and San Antonio, he has totaled 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points.

Kaspick was originally selected by St. Louis in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.