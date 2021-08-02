Barracuda sign defenseman Alt

The San Jose Barracuda have signed defenseman Mark Alt to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Alt served as an alternate captain with the AHL’s Ontario Reign last season and notched two goals and five assists in 29 games. He also skated in two NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings.

Entering his ninth pro season in 2021-22, Alt has played 405 games in the AHL with Ontario, Colorado, Lehigh Valley and Adirondack, recording 30 goals and 87 assists for 117 points. He served as Colorado’s captain from 2018 to 2020.

Originally a second-round pick by Carolina in the 2010 NHL Draft, Alt has played 20 games in the NHL with Los Angeles, Colorado and Philadelphia.

The native of Kansas City, Mo., is the son of John Alt, a former All-Pro offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs.