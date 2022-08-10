Barracuda sign Johnson, Pouliot

The San Jose Barracuda have signed forward Luke Johnson and defenseman Derrick Pouliot to American Hockey League contracts.

Johnson skated in 23 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in 2021-22, collecting three goals and seven assists. He also had two goals and two assists in four games during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Johnson has played 266 AHL games over six pro seasons with Manitoba, Iowa and Rockford, recording 60 goals and 60 assists for 120 points. In 2019-20, he tied for second in the league with 13 power-play goals.

A native of Grand Forks, N.D., Johnson was a fifth-round pick by Chicago in the 2013 NHL Draft and has appeared in 32 NHL games with the Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild, tallying one goal and one assist.

Pouliot appeared in 42 AHL games with the Henderson Silver Knights last season, recording two goals and 17 assists for 19 points. He also skated in 11 NHL games between Vegas and Seattle, totaling four assists.

Pouliot has played 239 games in the AHL with Henderson, Lehigh Valley, San Antonio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling 32 goals and 110 assists for 142 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2015 and 2020.

The eighth overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Pouliot has played 213 NHL contests with Pittsburgh, Vancouver, St. Louis, Vegas and Seattle, totaling eight goals and 44 assists for 52 points.