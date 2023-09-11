Belleville’s Sexton promoted to Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators have named Ben Sexton to the position of assistant coach on their NHL staff.

Sexton has spent the past three seasons as an assistant with the AHL’s Belleville Senators, including helping the club to its first-ever trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2022.

The 32-year-old Ottawa native played five seasons in the AHL with Belleville, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Albany and Providence, totaling 44 goals and 46 assists for 90 points in 200 games. He was also a team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his work in the Belleville community in 2017-18.

Drafted by Boston in 2009, Sexton appeared in two NHL games, both with his hometown Senators.