Checkers’ Berube suspended for three games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Charlotte Checkers goaltender Jean-Francois Berube has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Bridgeport on Mar. 11.

Berube was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.4 after receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official (Category III). He will miss Charlotte’s games Friday (Mar. 17) and Saturday (Mar. 18) at Toronto, and Mar. 25 vs. Providence.