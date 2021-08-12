Bigras signs deal with WBS Penguins

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed defenseman Chris Bigras to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Bigras skated in 21 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2020-21, recording two goals and six assists for eight points along with a career-best plus-6 rating.

In 239 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Hartford, San Antonio and Lake Erie, Bigras has totaled 21 goals and 86 assists for 107 points.

Originally selected by Colorado in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Bigras has notched one goal and three assists in 46 career NHL games with the Avalanche.