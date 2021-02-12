Binghamton signs Thomson to AHL deal

The Binghamton Devils have signed forward Ben Thomson to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Thomson began the season on a tryout contract with Binghamton and scored a goal in the Devils’ 2-1 overtime win over Lehigh Valley on Feb. 10.

A seventh-year pro, Thomson has totaled 30 goals and 42 assists for 72 points in 335 AHL games with Binghamton/Albany, Bridgeport and San Diego. He spent his first four seasons in the Devils organization after being selected by New Jersey in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Thomson has appeared in three career NHL games with the Devils, all during the 2016-17 season.