Blue Jackets claim Pederson off waivers

The Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks.

Pederson has scored 17 goals and added seven assists for 24 points in 18 games with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks this season. In 11 NHL games with Vancouver, he tallied one goal and two assists.

He also skated in four games with the Chicago Wolves before being acquired by Vancouver in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 28, 2022.

In 227 AHL games over six pro seasons with Abbotsford, Chicago, San Jose and Tucson, Pederson has totaled 84 goals and 82 assists for 166 points. He has added two goals and six assists in 55 NHL contests with Vancouver, San Jose and Arizona.