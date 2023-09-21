Board approves sale of Belleville to Michael Andlauer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced that the AHL Board of Governors has approved the transfer of ownership of the Belleville Senators AHL franchise to Michael Andlauer.

Andlauer was approved earlier today by the National Hockey League Board of Governors as the new owner of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

