Board of Governors approves franchise relocations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced that the AHL Board of Governors, convening today for its Spring Meeting, has approved the following franchise transactions:

• The AHL franchise owned by the Vancouver Canucks will relocate from Utica, N.Y., to Abbotsford, B.C., to play at the Abbotsford Centre beginning with the 2021-22 AHL season.

• The AHL franchise owned by the New Jersey Devils will relocate from Binghamton, N.Y., to Utica, N.Y., to play at the Adirondack Bank Center beginning with the 2021-22 AHL season.

Division alignment and schedule formats for the 2021-22 season, which will begin October 15, will be announced at a later date.

