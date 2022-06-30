Bowness named GM of B-Sens

The Ottawa Senators have named Ryan Bowness general manager of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators.

Bowness, 38, will also serve as an assistant general manager of Ottawa. He joins the organization after six seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, including the last three as the team’s director of professional scouting. Bowness also spent seven seasons in hockey operations with the Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers organization, serving in a variety of roles.

A native of Halifax, N.S., Bowness in the son of long-time AHL and NHL coach Rick Bowness.

“Ryan is a critical thinker whose experience will allow him to contribute to a wide variety of areas,” said Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion. “His success in professional scouting along with his ability to communicate in detail makes him an ideal complement to our hockey group.”