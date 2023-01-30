Canucks acquire Raty from Islanders

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Aatu Raty from the New York Islanders, along with forward Anthony Beauvillier and a 2023 first-round draft pick, from the New York Islanders in exchange for Bo Horvat.

Raty, 20, has skated in 27 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders this season, collecting seven goals and eight assists. He made his AHL debut late in the 2021-22 season, appearing in two regular-season contests and six Calder Cup Playoff games.

A second-round pick by the Islanders in the 2021 NHL Draft, Raty scored a goal in his NHL debut on Dec. 23, 2022, vs. Florida, and has totaled two goals in 12 games with New York.